BUTTE, Mont. - On Tuesday, Butte-Silver Bow awarded 30 lifesavers in the community with the Copper Heart Award for performing lifesaving services.
One of those lifesavers is Mike McGree, president of A-1 Ambulance and an EMT for over 40 years. You would think that McGree would have won this award by now, but it was only established in 2019.
But the work he received the award for happened while he was off duty.
“It was ironic because I was not on shift. I just saw a person fall on the sidewalk and helped out.”
McGree said he was in the car with his wife when he saw that person collapse on the sidewalk. They pulled over and he began performing CPR.
His service helped save that person’s life.
For someone to receive a Copper Heart, the person they help must be in code blue, meaning no heartbeat and no breathing, he said. They must later walk out of the hospital alive.
“It’s amazing to see the people who were afflicted, you know, that were actually dead. And then, you know, this group of people that are going to be awarded actually saved their life.It’s just, it’s a huge thing,” he said.
McGree has been president of A-1 Ambulance since 1981 and he received the award alongside one of his sons, who also works for A-1.
He said knowing CPR and what to do in an emergency is critical to helping the people around when they need it.
