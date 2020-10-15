BUTTE - The Council of Commissioners held a special meeting Wednesday night via WebEx to discuss multiple communications for the city-county of Butte-Silver Bow, moving forward in one to allow Mill Fill Project to improve multiple streets.
Polymer oil, a key material used in treating large roads like Montana Street, will not be available for purchase soon, according to public works director Mark Neary. The special meeting allowed a vote that passed for the project to continue, allowing the oil to be purchased while available.
The council also reviewed a communication that would approve Southwest Montana Health Center's services for jail inmates, but confusion about timing and documents lead to the council's decision to wait on the topic.
Another special meeting is anticipated to occur soon, according to Chief Executive Dave Palmer.