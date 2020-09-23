BUTTE, Mont. – Montana born and raised country artist Tim Montana returned to his Treasure State roots Wednesday. The southern rock and country singer shot parts of his new music video and new album cover in different areas of Butte.
Montana was born in Kalispell, and grew up in the Mining City. He attended Butte High School, and eventually left the state to pursue a career in the music industry. For Montana, coming back to his hometown means a lot, and he is proud to show off his city to the rest of the world.
“Man… Butte is a special place for me.” Montana said. “I think we are three generations Butte, Montana. I just wanted to do things different. You know typically, country acts are southern guys. And filming where I am from is important to show Butte and how awesome it is, and the history here and the great people here. I love branding my whole brand here, Tim Montana, from Montana, from Butte, America.”
Montana’s new album was co-written with “hitmaker” Michael Knox, who has written songs for Jason Aldean, Montgomery Gentry, Trace Adkins, Thomas Rhett, and Kelly Clarkson.
“We went all out with it.” Montana says. “It didn’t water down my brand at all. There are things in there that people would say in Butte, things that people would say in Montana.”
The album will be released sometime in 2021, and it will be available for streaming and purchase.
“You guys can expect a country rock party on there.” Montana laughed.