Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 8 INCHES IN THE VALLEY AND 8 TO 14 INCHES POSSIBLE OVER MOUNTAIN PASSES. WINDS COULD GUST AS HIGH AS 30 MPH. * WHERE...BUTTE, GEORGETOWN LAKE, HIGHWAY 12 GARRISON TO ELLISTON, HOMESTAKE PASS, MACDONALD PASS, HIGHWAY 200 BONNER TO GREENOUGH, HIGHWAY 83 SEELEY LAKE TO CONDON, AND I-90 EAST MISSOULA TO BEARMOUTH. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE SUNDAY NIGHT. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIND CHILL READINGS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&