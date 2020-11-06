BUTTE - The Butte Silver-Bow Health Department (BSBHD) is reporting two more COVID-19 deaths linked to the outbreak at Continental Care & Rehabilitation in Butte Friday.
According to a Facebook post from BSBHD, a total of 10 Continental Care & Rehabilitation residents have passed away due to COVID-19 related issues.
BSBSHD adds the nursing home has a total of 33 positive cases among residents and 15 positive cases among facility workers.
Two additional fatalities have been reported in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak at Butte’s Continental Care &...Posted by Butte-Silver Bow Health Department on Friday, November 6, 2020