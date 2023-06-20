BUTTE, Mont. - Thunderstorms swept through the Treasure State last week, leaving one Butte home in ruins after it was struck by lightning.
The odds of a home being struck by lightning are about 1 in 200. For Rickey and Kathy Phillips, that was their home.
They received a phone call while out on a drive last week letting them know their home had been struck by lightning, Rickey said. When they arrived home, they found the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department putting out the fire that destroyed their home.
They lost four pet birds and one tabby kitten named Rusty in the fire, he said. Their Maine coon, Marshall, survived the fire.
Now the couple is living in a hotel while trying to move forward. They had plans to buy the home they were renting, but now they are looking for somewhere new, Rickey said.
Treasure Chest Casino and Silver Bow Pizza Parlor have set up a GoFundMe to help the couple buy new clothes and belongings and rent a new home.
