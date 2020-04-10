ANACONDA-Puzzles, board games and even cleaning are just a few of the at-home activities keeping people busy and in Anaconda, one woman got creative and started to record stories shared by her parents about the legendary Goosetown.
Don and Virginia Loranger have lived on Linden Street in Anaconda for over 60 years and to make the best of their quarantine, their daughter asked them to share some of their experiences and memories with the Anaconda community.
A video posted on Facebook shows Don and Virginia sharing a dance in their living room and after 68 years of marriage both still light up as they dance to a song fittingly called family. "My mom goes over to dad and they just start dancing and I thought I have to get my camera out and get a picture of this," said Don and Virginia's daughter, Kathy Cordell.
For the past two weeks, Kathy has kept her camera rolling. She's been staying at her parents home for the past two weeks in quarantine to help out after Virginia had surgery. Kathy has kept busy by listening to, recording and posting their stories online.
"I have been hearing these stories for years, but I'm like there is a wealth of information in their brains that needs to be recorded," said Kathy.
Virginia was born in Anaconda 1931 and has lived there her whole life. She has been sharing her stories of the bustling Goosetown back in its heyday. Also, sharing stories of the hard times too, Virginia lived through the polio epidemic in Anaconda.
She adds her grandma was a nurse and would help treat patients in Anaconda. Virginia says the epidemic got so bad they put up road blocks and shutdown the town.
Virginia adds, that epidemic was somewhat similar to the current outbreak with a stay-at-home order in place. "Well things were bad, but nothing like this," said Virginia.
However this time around, the couple has decades of fond memories to share and they reflect on their stories to find comfort.
Don grew up on a farm in Utah and came to Anaconda when he was 19, to work at the Smelter. He says a blind date led him to his soulmate Virginia, a kindergarten teacher.
"We just seemed to belong together, and we hit it off and we have been together ever since," said Don.
Today, 68 years later, their love story and the history they have is being shared on social media and the Anaconda community is finding comfort and hope in the messages from Virginia and Don.
"Worrying does no good, just try to take each day, one day at a time and just my faith comes in right there," said Don.
The messages from Don and Virginia have even reached some of Virginia's former Kindergarten students. She says once the pandemic is over she can't wait to give them all a big hug, when it is safe to do-so.