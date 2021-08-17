BUTTE, Mont. - The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department reported another death related to the COVID-19 virus, elevating the county’s death toll to 88 since March 2020.
The Butte-Silver Bow Health Department says the fatality comes in the midst of a resurgence of cases in the county and Montana.
From Aug. 7 through Aug. 13, there were 62 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Butte-Silver Bow. That averages into 8.85 newly confirmed cases daily.
The Health Department confirmed an additional 29 cases over the weekend and into Tuesday morning.
Age ranges for the active cases were reportedly 1 to 91.
As of Tuesday morning, five people confirmed as positive with COVID-19 were hospitalized at St. James Healthcare, four of them residents of Butte-Silver Bow. One of the five was in the hospital’s intensive care unit and on a ventilator. None of the hospitalized individuals were vaccinated.