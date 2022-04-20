COVID cases decline sharply in Butte-Silver Bow since January spike

BUTTE, Mont. - Back in late January when the COVID omicron variant hit, Silver Bow County averaged over 100 new cases per day. But over the past month, the county has experienced only about one new case per day on average. What caused such a sharp decline?
County Health Officer Karen Maloughney says omicron followed the same epidemic curve of peak and decline as other variants. The difference is that omicron being more contagious and appearing during the winter, a time when most people are indoors with others, is what caused it to spike so massively before petering out.
Now that the weather is warming up and people are spending more time outdoors, Maloughney is hopeful that this last month of low COVID totals is what we can expect to see going forward.
However, Maloughney does ask you to continue to be mindful of the latest data if you're planning on traveling.
"Look at your county data and kind of go from there," Maloughney said. "Butte-Silver Bow right now is in a low transmission rate, so that puts us in a really good spot going into summer. But if you're traveling, always keep your on those places where you're going and make decisions based on that."
Maloughney also stresses the importance of getting vaccinated, as Silver Bow currently sits at 65%, just 5 points shy of the county's long-established goal of 70% vaccination.
"Our total population vaccinated is 65 percent, but 7 percent of our population is vaccinated with one vaccine," Maloughney said. "So we're hoping those 7 percents come in for their second vaccine. That'll push us over the 70% mark."
"It's also really important for people to stick to the schedule and get boosted," Maloughney said.
For those still looking to get vaccinated, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department offers a vaccination clinic every Tuesday.
If you're looking to pick up an at-home COVID test, you can still get one for free at the Butte Civic Center on Tuesdays or the Butte Plaza Mall on Wednesdays until supplies run out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.