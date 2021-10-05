Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TUESDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TUESDAY NIGHT... * Affected area: Fire Zone 111 (East Beaverhead). * Impacts: The combination of gusty winds and low humidity will result in critical fire weather conditions Tuesday after through the evening. Gusty winds and low humidity will remain a concern up to around midnight Tuesday night. * Winds: Southwest to west winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph. * Minimum humidities: 9 to 12 percent. &&