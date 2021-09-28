BUTTE, Mont. -- With COVID cases on the rise in Montana, hospitals over the state are filling up fast. The recent spike has brought state totals to just over 11,000 total active cases and close to 450 hospitalizations. Those numbers are taking a toll on hospitals in major cities--so much so that they're asking for outside help.
The influx of COVID cases has put St. Peter's Health in Helena in "crisis of standard care" mode. Hospitals in other major cities, such as Missoula and Billings, are in similarly dire circumstances.
That's where St. James Healthcare in Butte has come to help. The hospital has accepted a number of COVID patients from outside the county, in addition to their Butte-Silver Bow County patients.
"As the regional referral center in southwest Montana, St. James has always supported our surrounding communities," wrote a spokesperson from St. James. "At this time, we can help our neighboring hospitals throughout the state by accepting patient transfers, if requested."
The numbers are beginning to add up. Less than two weeks ago, the COVID hospitalizations at St. James totaled nine. As of Tuesday, that number has more than doubled to 19.
St. James will continue to make its best efforts to house patients.
"We have plans in place that will allow us to grow capacity if needed to ensure we can provide safe, high-quality care to as many patients as possible," wrote a St. James spokesperson.
Part of why St. James has been able to accept outside patients is because of Butte-Silver Bow County's high vaccination rate of 64% However, this number still falls shy of the county health department's goal of 70 to 80% vaccination.