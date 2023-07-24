WHITEHALL, MT- On Sunday evening at approximately 6 PM, a head-on collision killed one and left two injured.
A Toyota Corolla headed southbound on Highway 69 was following behind a semi and attempted to pass going into the northbound lane.
The driver of the Corolla noticed an oncoming Toyota Tacoma in the northbound lane and attempted to back into the southbound lane where he lost control of the vehicle.
The Corolla ended up swerving back into the northbound lane and skidded sideways and then collided head-on with the Tacoma.
A 44-year-old male and a 9-year-old male, the occupants of the Tacoma were transported to a local hospital with injuries, and their current conditions are unknown at this time.
The 67-year-old male driver of the Corolla was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.
