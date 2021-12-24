UPDATE:
The incident has been cleared, however, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is still warning of multiple other slide-off crashes over Homestake Pass.
Previous coverage:
WHITEHALL, Mont. - A vehicle crash is blocking I-90 westbound on Homestake Pass.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reports emergency crews are responding to the crash near mile marker 239, between Butte and Whitehall.
Anyone in the area is asked to slow down and move over.
The Incident Report Map is indicating a non-injury crash in the area at this time.