Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches possible, along with blowing snow and a sudden drop in temperature below 0 degrees * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Ovando, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From late Saturday night through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. The cold wind chills as low as 25 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation. &&