BUTTE, Mont. - Crews responded to a fire a duplex in Butte Tuesday night.
Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said in a Facebook post the report came in at around 9:45 p.m., and smoke was coming from the duplex when crews arrived.
When crews got in the home, they found a fire in the kitchen that was starting to spread to the attic.
Crews extinguished the fire and went into overhaul.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.