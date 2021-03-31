BUTTE, Mont. - Butte-Silver Bow Law Enforcement reported Wednesday of three separate incidents of people needing rescue while trying to drive on the Highlands Road over the past few weeks.
According to a release from BSBLE, the rescue efforts involved people trying to drive on the Highlands road from the Roosevelt Drive area to Feely unprepared. They all got stranded and needed rescuing during the night.
BLBLE Sheriff Ed Lester reminded in the release these rescue efforts are unnecessarily overwhelming for search and rescue crews.
"As always at this time of year, the road is impassable. We are asking persons to use common sense. Understand the road conditions, the capabilities of your vehicle, and be prepared for an unexpected stay when traveling in mountain terrain," Sheriff Lester wrote.