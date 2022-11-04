Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 3 PM MDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. Wind gusts up to 70 mph across the higher terrain and along the divide, including MacDonald Pass. * WHERE...Butte, Georgetown Lake, Highway 12 Garrison to Elliston, Homestake Pass, and MacDonald Pass. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 3 PM MDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&