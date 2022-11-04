DILLON, Mont. - Fire crews have responded to four human-caused fires in five days on the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest.
Hunters and other recreationists are being reminded that the fuels in the forest are not in a state of growth and have low moisture levels, so if you start a warming fire and it escapes, it often has enough fuel to take off.
One recently escaped warming fire reportedly ended up burning around 20 acres Salefsky Creek in the Wisdom District of the Forest, according to the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest Facebook.
Responding crews were able to contain the fire.
If you come across an unattended fire, forest officials ask that you contact the Dillon Interagency Dispatch Center at 406-683-3975, the local Sheriff Office, or the local Ranger District Office.
Information about any unattended campfire left by a group or individual can also be reported.
“When we see a rash of human-caused fire starts, early notification is extremely important in our ability to conduct smoke checks and dispatch Fire Crews across the 3.4 million acre Forest, and warming fires tend to be in more remote, difficult areas to reach,” Forest officials wrote.
