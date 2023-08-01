Butte, Mont. - Emergency crews are responding to a wildfire on the upper east side of Doherty Mountain north of Cardwell Tuesday, August 1.
No structures are threatened at this time, but this is a fast moving incident, according to a post from the Jefferson County Montana Sheriff's Office.
The Sheriff's Office asks to please avoid the access roads around the incident to allow first responders to work.
As of 3:30PM Tuesday, Crews from the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest, Montana DNRC, Whitehall Volunteer Fire Department, Boulder-Bull Mountain Volunteer Fire Departments, and Three Forks Volunteer Fire Department are on scene.
The fire is in steep, rugged terrain and is being attacked using air resources.
It is not permitted to fly drones above wildfires, as air operations will cease putting responders and the public in danger, the Sheriff's Office states in their update.
