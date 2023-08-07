BUTTE, Mont. - A case that has been ongoing for almost three decades; our team learns about the headaches the family has faced with the Montana Justice department, while the search continues to the killer of Julianne Stallman.
Julianne was a waitress, mother, grandmother, and local butte resident.
28 years ago, her son entered the house they shared to find his mother brutally murdered on their kitchen floor.
The team returns to the fifth episode ever released to learn more about how Julianne's daughter, Jennifer MacPhee, has been working with investigators to find the killer, and the heartaches that come from being close to the investigation.
"It also has come with great heartache and great frustration. And that's because I feel like they maybe did the best that they could at the time, but even back then, their best wasn't good enough. I don't feel like this case should have been unsolved for 28 years," Jennifer said. "And if I'm the only one fighting to put it out there, then that's a fight I'll continue to do. So, I'll continue to speak her name and pray and hope that this case gets solved."
The episode is hosted by our Matti Olson, and is available now wherever you get your audio.
