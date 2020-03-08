BUTTE-In the Mining City, several members of the Council of Commissioners have come together to propose a new crosswalk on Harrison Avenue.
Butte-Silver Bow Commissioner Michele Shea says commissioners have proposed a new crosswalk be placed in the area of C and Ottawa Streets which run through a high traffic and high pedestrian part of Harrison Ave.
Recently in that area, a Starbucks has opened along with Dairy Queen opening its doors again after a fire. Shea adds there are numerous busy businesses in the area, which leads to a lot of foot traffic.
In recent months, community members have expressed to Shea and other Commissioners that a crosswalk would make the area safer for pedestrians.
However, the area is a state highway and commissioners have asked the state to take a look at the area. The Department of Transportation has agreed to conduct a study and measure the number of pedestrians daily.
Shea says MDT will place cameras in the area to count the number of pedestrians to determine if a crosswalk is needed.
“People are going to start walking around more and I would just like an opportunity for them to be able to cross the street safely rather than go several blocks to the north or south to get to a controlled intersection,” said Shea.
She adds safety is a top priority for her and other commissioners and the current situation of crossing four lanes of traffic with no crosswalk is not safe for community members.
The study will get underway in May or June, says Shea and the proposal is sitting in the Public works committee pending the study and the report from the state.