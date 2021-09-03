DILLON, Mont. – The small town of Dillon looks to double in size welcoming everyone from around the region for "Montana's Biggest Weekend" and looking to give a much-needed economic boost from last years limited 2020 pandemic rodeo.
This will be the 65th annual Dillon Jaycees Rodeo, but the rodeo itself has hosted people from around the state much longer than a century; hence the nickname "Montana's Biggest Weekend."
William Hampton, the 2021 rodeo chairman, said he hopes the event can give the community a much-needed, end-of-the-summer economic boost to small businesses as crowds from around the region pour thousands of dollars into the local economy.
“We’re bringing you know 10,000 people to town for the weekend so hopefully that really helps out those businesses that are kind-of you know just on the edge of not doing great but doing okay,” Hampton said.
This is the Dillon Jaycees biggest fundraiser of the year as all funds go right back towards helping the community through their scholarships for kids and several other community projects and events.
In 2020, the Dillon Jaycees worked with the Beaverhead County Health Department roping off seating areas by 10-50 people an area with six feet of separation, limiting spectators and canceling most all of their events besides the Labor Day PRCA rodeo last year.
This year they will have their annual Sunday night concert featuring the Eli Young Band at 8:30 p.m. along with the carnival and all food vendors being back.
The rodeo kicks things off with their "ranch rodeo" at 6 p.m. on Sept. 3 showcasing the local ranchers.
Starting on Sept. 4 at 7:30 p.m. and Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. the rodeo festivities will start and Slack competitions begin Sept. 5 at 7:30 a.m.
More information and how to get tickets to “Montana’s Biggest Weekend” can be found here.