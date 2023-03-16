News release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, District of Montana
MISSOULA — A Dillon man accused of recording himself having sex with a minor girl on multiple occasions admitted to a child pornography charge today, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said.
Blaine Anthony Thomas Burger, 19, pleaded guilty to production of child pornography. Burger faces a mandatory minimum 15 years to 30 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to a lifetime of supervised release.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Kathleen L. DeSoto presided. A sentencing date was set for July 12 before U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen. The court will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors. Burger was detained pending further proceedings.
In a plea agreement filed in the case, the parties agreed that the evidence establishes the commission of two additional counts of production of child pornography involving two additional Jane Does, and that the agreement shall be treated as if Burger had been convicted of the additional counts for purposes of calculating his recommended sentencing guideline range.
The government alleged in court documents that between October 2021 and May 1, 2022 in Dillon, Burger was in a dating relationship with a girl, identified as Jane Doe 1, who was under the age of 18. On April 30, 2022, Jane Doe 1 told law enforcement that she had been in an abusive sexual relationship with Burger for the last several months. Jane Doe 1 further disclosed that Burger had sex with her on multiple occasions, recorded them having sex on his phone and kept the videos. When interviewed, Burger admitted to having sex with Jane Doe 1 more than 10 times after he learned that she was underage. Burger further admitted he had naked pictures of Jane Doe 1 on his phone. Law enforcement executed a search warrant on Burger’s phone and recovered three videos that were recorded by Burger and depict him having sexual intercourse with Jane Doe 1.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Beaverhead County Sheriff’s Office, Dillon Police Department, Helena Police Department and FBI.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
