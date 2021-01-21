WASHINGTON D.C. - Documents related to a Dillon man who was arrested in relation to the Capitol riot investigation have been released.
Court documents state Henry Phillip Muntzer was a part of a group of people who unlawfully entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6.
Agents of the FBI’s Washington Field Office conducted a telephone interview with a witness who recognized Muntzer after seeing a clip from MSNBC News.
An investigation reportedly found Muntzer had shared to Facebook a video taken from the U.S. Capitol Building, Muntzer stating, "Stormed the Capitol in Washington DC we were able to push through the capitalpPolice [sic] and enter several Chambers. I did not see anyone get hurt other than tear gas and pepper spray and I got sprayed a lot. We sent the message that we are not going to take it, we want our country back..."
Muntzer was also captured on camera during a report from MSNBC and confirmed that he was in the Capitol Building in a video interview posted to YouTube, documents say.
The video, posted to YouTube the day after the Capitol riots on Jan. 7, showed Muntzer being interviewed by several people. In the video, Muntzer gave his full name and indicated he was in the Capitol for about an hour.
Before Jan. 6, Muntzer also reportedly made several posts to Facebook related to his intentions of traveling to D.C. for the protest.
Court documents shared a post from Dec. 20, 2020, when Muntzer reportedly posted a meme showing President Trump's encouragement to attend a Jan. 6, 2021, “wild” rally.
According to court documents, Muntzer stated his intentions on Facebook to go to Washington D.C., and that he would be leaving Bozeman on Jan. 5, coming back on Jan. 7.
On Dec. 22, 2020, Muntzer offered to pay for those who could not afford the travel expenses stating, “If you’re in Montana and you’d like to go to the rally I will help pay for some or all the expenses.”
On Jan. 1, 2021, Muntzer also reportedly indicated on Facebook that he had a large group going to D.C. and they would be staying in a rented house, “fellow Patriots we rented a house in Washington DC if you can’t find lodging let me know there’s lots of floor space and it’ll be warm.”
An affidavit says there is probable cause to believe Henry Phillip Muntzer violated 18 U.S.C. §§ 1752(a)(1) and (2), pertaining to Restricted Building or Grounds as well as 40 U.S.C. §§ 5104(e), pertaining to Unlawful Entry or Disorderly Conduct.