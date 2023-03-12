DILLON, Mont. - Two officers are being treated for smoke inhalation after responding to an apartment fire Saturday night.
The Dillon Police Department says the fire was reported in an apartment building on N Dakota St. around 8:18 pm.
Residents of the apartments were evacuated by police.
The Beaverhead Volunteer Fire Department and quickly prevented the fire from spreading any further and Beaverhead EMS and Beaverhead County Sheriff's Department were on scene to help.
Two officers who responded are being treated for smoke inhalation at Barrett Hospital Emergency room. Their condition at this time is currently unknown.
