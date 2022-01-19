DILLON, Mont. - Montana is working on improving water and sewer infrastructure around the state, and the folks in Dillon are one of the first cities on the receiving end.
In early January, Governor Greg Gianforte presented the city with a $1.9 million check, and those funds will go to the city's drinking water improvement project.
It's been a long time coming for Dillon, whose current water lines are close to 100 years old, according to Mayor John McGinley.
As such, leaks, breaks and water loss, especially in the city's mainline, have become problems in recent years. But no longer.
The $1.9 million grant, spawned from the federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is the last piece of a $4.4 million project to better ensure clean drinking water to the people of Dillon.
It's a massive project, and it is one that is years in the making that has seen delays due to COVID and other issues, but in the end, it'll all be worthwhile, McGinley says.
"Right now, they were supposed to pretty much finished up," McGinley said. "But with all the problems getting supplies and getting help and everything else, they didn't get started until two months late. But it'll be a good thing once it's all finished."
Other communities can expect state help for their water supplies, too. As Gianforte mentioned in his year-in-review press conference on Jan. 4, the state government is investing nearly $440 million in water and sewer infrastructure projects throughout Montana, with generational benefit in mind.
"When I was in Dillon presenting the first check, I made it very clear: I said, 'If we're going to spend our grandkids' money, let's spend it in a way that our grandkids benefit from it,'" Gianforte said on Jan. 4. "That's why we prioritize using this money for long-term benefit as it comes into the state."
With such an extensive project in Dillon, there are lots of questions yet to be answered, especially regarding the timeline. However, with the project officially breaking ground last July, the city estimates completion sometime before the end of 2022, and McGinley is hopeful that it could be completed as early as the summer.
