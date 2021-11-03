Dillon woman fights breast cancer with positivity, passion for physical activity

DILLON, Mont. - It was less than a day after her fiancé Kyle proposed to her that 29-year-old Dillon resident Shaina Torgerson learned she had breast cancer, difficult news for anyone to hear.
But as a lover of physical activity her entire life, Torgerson has always liked a good challenge, and she's not going to back down from this one.
Despite her diagnosis, Torgerson maintains her same sunny personality, always smiling as she welcomes her students into the CrossFit Dillon gym.
Torgerson lives and breathes physical fitness, and she couldn't imagine life without it, even when she eventually undergoes chemotherapy.
"Thinking about moving forward with my treatment and chemo and knowing that I'm not going to feel as strong and there are going to be days I don't feel as great, it still will always be a priority for me to get out of bed for at least 10 minutes and do some form of physical activity," Torgerson said. "And if I feel good after 10 minutes, then keep going."
Torgerson also has dreams of having a beautiful wedding and raising a family with one or two kids. While those dreams have to temporarily go on hold while Torgerson goes through treatment, they motivate her to keep fighting and keep a smile on her face.
"I looked at Kyle and I said, 'Well, this is going to be an interesting story to tell our kids one day,'" Torgerson laughed. "It might be a little while until that planning comes into play because I want to feel whole and healthy and strong again before we get married."
If you want to help Torgerson in her fight, you can donate to her GoFundMe.
She hopes to raise $30,000 for treatment, and all excess funding will be donated to other breast cancer-fighting causes, such as the Young Survival Coalition and Barbells for Boobs.
In addition to the GoFundMe, Shaina and Kyle will be hosting a number of local fundraisers for the Dillon community. Information for those can be found below.
- Saturday, Nov. 6: BREWS for Breast Cancer
- Saturday, Nov. 20: Barbells & Brunch for Boobies
- You can purchase tickets at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/barbells-brunch-for-boobies-tickets-202600983997