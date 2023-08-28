BOULDER, Mont. - Two deceased individuals were found in a home on Garden Drive in Boulder Sunday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.
JCSO said in a Facebook post the remains were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab in Missoula.
There is no danger to the public due to the incident.
JCSO said in the Facebook post they will not be giving more information in regard to this incident at this time due to the ongoing investigation, but they will provide more when it becomes available.
