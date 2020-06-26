DEER LODGE-Construction began this week on a new playground in Deer Lodge and the state of the art facility is unique with dozens of volunteers in the community helping to build it.
In just five days, volunteers and workers have turned an empty site into an almost finished playground for the Deer Lodge community.
From sawing to drilling and even sanding, volunteers like Deer Lodge resident Jim Lee have been hard at work since Monday. Lee says he and his wife have been out at the site each day, to help build a playground their grand-kids will love.
"In fact this morning, we told them we were going to be a little late cause we were finishing out coffee and they said the coffee isn't that important, you should get to work," said Lee.
The new playground is located right off Interstate 90 in Deer Lodge, in-between McDonald's and the Deer Lodge Medical Center. With location in mind, builder and consultant for Play By Design Nate Bishop says, they anticipate a busy playground.
"I have three kids of my own and I tell you what there's no way I would get through that drive thru without having to come over here for at least 10 minutes," said Bishop.
Play By Design is a company based out of New York and they have helped with the design and the build.
The unique design is handicap accessible and staff at the medical center say the playground will have the second wheel chair accessible merry-go-round in the country.
The playground is funded by the hospital and businesses in the community.
Bishop adds they've had dozens of volunteers at the site everyday which has been a tremendous help.
Organizers say they plan to be done with construction by Sunday and then all that is left to do is put down the rubber surfacing.
Lee says he can't wait to show his grand-kids the end result. "I love Deer Lodge, I love our community, we have a lot of great people here and this is the kind of thing you would expect from a small town," said Lee.
Organizers say volunteers are still needed at the site on Saturday and Sunday and for more information on how to volunteer, click on the Deer Lodge Medical Center's website.
They say a grand opening is planned for mid-July.