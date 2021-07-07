BUTTE, Mont. - Headframe Spirits, located at 21 S Montana Street, is hosting the Drink It Like You Mean It event Wednesday, July 7, to raise funds for the rebuilding of the M&M bar.
The event is scheduled to run from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Tasting Room. Anyone can stop by to purchase cocktails and snacks to support the M&M.
5518 designs will also feature their M&M swag for purchase at the event.
You can drop donations off at Headframe Spirits throughout the entire month of July.
In partnership with US Foods and Montana Broom and Brush, a portion of all donations will also be matched.
Donations can also be made online at https://bit.ly/MandMFund.