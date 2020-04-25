BUTTE-During the coronavirus outbreak, business has been tough for everyone, including bars, restaurants and coffee shops across Montana.
However, in the Mining City, one coffee shop owner was still able to open for business earlier this week.
On Monday, Butte's newest drive-up coffee hut the Humble Bean opened for business and homemade lattes are a specialty at the small shop. "I love a good creative outlet and anytime I can use that outlet to make something tasty for the community, that's what made me want to open my shop," said owner Brittany Dealaman.
After months of planning, Dealaman opened her shop on Monday, and from drip coffee to Red Bull remedies and the Bodacious Blue Tea, she says her creative but delicious drinks have been popular with the community, so far.
During these uncertain times, she adds her dream would not of been possible without support from her family and friends.
“Really just like all the support I've had from my husband, my friends and my family and it was also just like I've been talking about this for so long and it's like now or never,” said Dealaman.
The little hut is located on Harrison Avenue next to Universal Athletics and Dealaman says they've seen steady business each day this week. She adds the turnout has been better than should ever could of hoped for.
"There's been a bigger turnout than I could of expected, so that's just good feelings all around," said Dealaman.
She adds whether people are buying from her shop or any other business, it's more important than ever to shop local. "That money just gets put back into our economy and I mean the Butte economy especially, you're supporting your neighbor, you're supporting your friend," said Dealaman.
She adds they have a lot of plans in the works at The Humble Bean. Dealaman says she plans to expand the menu and add bubble tea, fruit smoothies and team up with another local business to add pastries.
The Humble Bean is open for business Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to 2 p.m..