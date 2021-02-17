ENNIS - Due to flooding, the Ennis, Valley Garden and York’s Islands fishing access sites are temporarily closed.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says ice jams have caused water, ice and debris to flow into the sites, creating dangerous conditions, including the possibility for trees to fall.
These sites have been closed until flooding conditions subside and FWP staff are able to make the necessary repairs to roads and other infrastructure.
The Ennis Fishing Access Site is a half-mile southeast of Ennis, and the Valley Garden Fishing Access Site is about two miles northeast of Ennis — both are on the upper Madison River. The York’s Islands Fishing Access Site is about four miles north of Townsend on the Missouri River.