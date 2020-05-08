DILLON-Across the country millions of people are out of work and in Beaverhead County, local environmental agencies are trying to put people back on the job with a sagebrush restoration project.
In Dillon on Friday, a crew of four were hard at work cutting down trees on the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation's land. The crew is working on a restoration project to restore sagebrush habitat for wildlife in Beaverhead County.
"These guys cutting these trees out here will maintain the sagebrush and the grass we have on site here that’s so critical for wildlife," said Sean Claffey, conservation coordinator for Southwest Montana Sagebrush Partnership.
The project began about a week and a half ago and is a joint effort between the state, the DNRC, watershed groups and other local agencies.
Claffey says this project is putting people out of work, back on the job and with hundreds of acres to work on, social distancing isn't a problem.
Organizers say the project is not only a benefit for the environment but also the local economy, they've already hired four workers with plans to expand in the upcoming weeks.
"Kind of the stars aligned, we have this work we wanted to get done and these guys were out of work, they're use to working outside so that was nothing new to them," said Dillon Unit Manager for the Montana DNRC Tim Egan.
Egan says the current crew are locals from Madison, Beaverhead and Anaconda-Deer Lodge Counties. He adds most of the workers are fishing guides out of work and they're looking to add another crew of 4 or 5 workers in the upcoming weeks.
Claffey says their goal is to build a new workforce interested in environmental conservation, that will last well after the coronavirus.
"Hopefully as we learn more about how to do this and get more guys out and more hear about the opportunity, it just keeps growing," said Claffey.