BUTTE - EPA representatives gathered in both Anaconda and Butte on Tuesday afternoon to discuss new project plans, as well as unveil a new restaurant and hotel in Anaconda.
The new additions and clean-up efforts came after years of mining residue from the rich past of mining in both communities.
EPA representative Nikia Greene also announced that the EPA has partnered with CTEC to further communication and community involvement.
"Let's say there's surveyors in someone's neighborhood, the community engagement plan (with CTEC) will engage with the locals in the neighborhoods on that," Greene said.