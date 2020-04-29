BUTTE-Between St. Patrick's Day, the Montana Folk Festival and of course the Fourth of July we all know that Butte loves celebrations and parades but recently it was announced that Butte's Fourth of July celebrations have been canceled.
Every Fourth of July, thousands of people line Harrison Avenue for the annual parade but this year as a safety precaution the parade has been canceled along with the fireworks.
The third of July fireworks followed by the Fourth of July parade are two major events in the Mining City.
However, the Butte-Silver Bow Health Department has halted all events over 250 people until Sept. 7, to protect Butte from the coronavirus. "It's a big blow to everybody not only mentally but as far as financially and so the town is trying to rally together as much as possible," said parade organizer Matt Boyle.
Boyle adds they usually have over 10,000 people turnout for the parade and with the Fourth of July being on a Saturday this year, they were expecting even more.
"Between the fireworks being canceled and the parade being canceled its definitely going to be a little bit of a different vibe this year," said Boyle.
Town Pump sponsors the massive third of July firework display each year and Director of Corp. Communications for Town Pump Bill McGladdery says they have plans in the works for a big display at a later date, hopefully in the fall.
"We're trying to find a date and we're working with the chamber of commerce and other organizations so we can make it a Butte celebration," said McGladdery.
Town Pump isn't the only one with plans in the works, Boyle says he hopes to get a massive celebration going once the pandemic is over. He adds he will be working closely with the health department to determine when a proper Butte celebration can take place.
Boyle adds that the Butte America Foundation will honor entree fees paid for St. Patrick's Day for next years parade or groups can receive a refund since the payment can't be transferred to the Fourth of July parade this year.
For more information contact the Butte America Foundation.