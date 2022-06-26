WHITEHALL, Mont. - Talks about Native American History and a closer look at the skulls of animals are just two events coming up in July at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park.
Franco Littlelight will speak about Native American History in the campground amphitheater at 8:00 pm on Friday, July 1.
Saturday, July 2, park ranger Ramona Radonich is taking people for a closer look at the skulls of several animals that live in the park at 8:00 pm in the campground amphitheater.
“It has been said that form follows function, and a study of skulls gives credence to this statement. In this talk, visitors will discover what different forms of skulls can teach about how animals function. Visitors will have the opportunity to look straight up the nose of a bear skull and deep into the eye orbits of a cougar. Visitors will also have the opportunity to touch the furs that protect these animals,” the park said in a release.
On Sunday, July 3, park ranger Radonich is leading a hike and discussion on some of the park’s smallest wildlife: insects.
The hike will begin at 1:00 pm at the main visitor center.
An orienting course will be held Monday, July 4, teaching people how to use a compass, starting at 9:00 am at the main visitor center. Compasses will be provided for those who do not have one.
You can find a full list of events coming up at the Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park online here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.