WHITEHALL, Mont. - See how Lewis and Clark Caverns State Park is more than just a cave and explore the flora, fauna and night skies of Montana’s first state park.
Each Saturday in June, the park will be hosting programs starting at 8:00 pm at the campground amphitheater for about an hour.
You can join park ranger Ramona Radonich for the following programs:
- June 3: Birds of a Feather: See what birds make their home at Lewis & Clark Caverns State Park. Binoculars will be available.
- June 10: Flower Power: An in-depth discovery of the beauty, structure and survival of wildflowers.
- June 17: Night Skies at Lewis & Clark Caverns: Stories behind the stars and constellations of Montana’s night sky.
- June 24: Three Dog Night: A tribute to three cool canines—wolves, coyotes and foxes.
If weather does not allow for the programs to be held in the amphitheater, they will be moved to a sheltered area.
You can also take one of these guided hike the first two Sundays in June starting at 9:00 am:
- June 4: Bird Hike: Meet at the Main Visitor Center before heading afield to watch and listen to the park’s feathered friends. Binoculars will be available.
- June 11: Flower Hike: Meet at Greer Gulch picnic area for a hike to discover what’s blooming at the caverns.
