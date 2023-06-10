BUTTE, Mont. - Explosive experts were called in to Butte for a suspicious item found in an abandoned residence.
The time was found in a house in the 700 block of South Main St. in Butte, prompting a response from Butte Police, Butte Fire and the explosives unit from Lewis and Clark County.
According to Butte-Silver Bow Sheriff Ed Lester, the Lewis and Clark County team determined that the device did not contain any explosives.
Traffic in the area was restored and there is no danger to the public.
“I can’t thank Sheriff Dutton and his explosives unit enough. They come every time we have a need. They are true professionals,” Dutton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.