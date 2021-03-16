BUTTE, Mont. - There will be extra law enforcement on the streets in Butte this St. Patrick's Day.
The bars and restaurants will be open and, law enforcement will be checking and enforcing current COVID-19 capacity limits.
Due to the holiday, the Butte Law Enforcement canceled all days off for their officers this Wednesday.
Butte-Silver Bow, Undersheriff George Skuletich said, "We are going to be around you know to assist we will have foot patrols out we had all of the previous years we will treat it just like we have in the past and, hopefully, it's a great crowd."
Currently, the Butte-Silver Bow County is still under a mask order and, people are required to wear a mask.
The bars and restaurants close at 12:30 a.m. and, law enforcement will assist with the large crowds and people not obeying the health orders.