Famous M&M Bar reopens for business

BUTTE, Mont. - For the past 643 days, Uptown Butte has been missing one of its most iconic landmarks. Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, is the day that the Mining City gets back that slice of history that it's been missing.
On May 7, 2021, the famous M&M Bar and Cafe, a mainstay on Main Street since 1890, was reduced to cinders.
But like a phoenix rising from the ashes, the M&M has been reborn. And it's not too far from the original spot, sitting right next door in the building where OMG! Mongolian Grill once was.
Friday marks the first time the bar has been open for business since a one-day stint on St. Patrick's Day last year. And as owner Selina Pankovich says, the transformation from makeshift taproom to its current glory has been incredible to witness.
"It's going to be a huge wow factor... I've been here every day for the last month, and it's a wow factor for me hour by hour," Pankovich said. "Things are changing, from hanging shelves, to putting the tables out, to putting the chairs out... it's incredible. It makes me feel so good to see it all come together."
The new M&M also comes with plenty of charm, as the walls and tables have been adorned with newspaper clippings from the bar's history and even remnants from the fire, including scorched dollar bills and a tattered Irish flag.
Perhaps nothing will ever quite match the original bar, but the Mining City is already learning to love its new M&M.
"In the beginning, I heard a lot of, 'It's never going to be the same, it's never going to be the old M&M,' and we get that," Pankovich said. "But being in a new building, I wasn't really sure how people would perceive that or accept it. So, I'm really happy that they're excited, even if it's a new location. They're excited that the M&M is back."
The reopening process is still a work-in-progress, so it'll still be a week or two until Whatzit burgers and gravy fries are back on the menu. But as of 4 p.m. on Friday, the bar is ready and waiting to serve some thirsty customers.
The M&M will also be serving drinks on Saturday and Super Bowl Sunday starting at 11 a.m. And, of course, the reopening means that the tradition of the M&M never missing a St. Patrick's Day since it opened 133 years ago is still alive and well.
