Famous plane outside Butte airport receives makeover

BUTTE, Mont. -- A Butte icon is getting a new look.
The famous F-86 Sabre fighter jet has guarded the entrance of the city's Bert-Mooney Airport in its same spot for over 40 years untouched, until this week.
The airplane was gifted to the city back in 1961 by the Air Force and has sat faithfully outside the airport for over four decades, but years of wear and tear meant the plane was due for a makeover.
The paint job, tires, and cockpit glass in particular needed replacing. The first part of the restoration process began Monday when the plane was lowered to the ground by Gilman Construction so renovations could begin, and the second part took place Saturday when the Butte Civil Air Patrol and the city's Boy Scouts of America sanded the body of the plane and covered it with a fresh coat of paint.
"We've got such a wonderful airport facility here," said Walter McIntosh, the aerospace education director for the Civil Air Patrol's local squadron. "With the new terminal building, and the new sign that's out now, hopefully this refurbishment will help brighten up the entrance to the airport."
The tires and cockpit glass will be replaced once they become available, which should be soon. Lisac's Tire and Quilici Glass, respectively, will be handling those replacement parts. Then the plane will return to its old pedestal, ready to stand guard outside the airport once again for decades more to come.