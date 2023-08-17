LIBBY, MT- A single passenger car traveling Westbound on Highway US-2 in Lincoln County at approximately 5 PM drifted off the road for unknown reasons, ultimately leading to a fatal crash.
The 34-year-old male driver overcorrected when coming back onto the highway which in turn caused the car to roll across all lanes of traffic.
The car came to a stop on the North side of the road, and the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident was ejected from the car and pronounced dead on scene.
