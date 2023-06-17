BUTTE, Mont. — Well over a month after the end of the Montana legislative session, funding for an addition to the Southwest Montana Veterans Home remains uncertain despite widespread bipartisan support.
The need for funding is urgent, according to David Williams, the chair of the Southwest Montana Veterans Home Foundation.
"The longer we wait, the more it's going to cost," Williams said. "If we wait for the 2025 session, it's probably going to be eight or nine million dollars to build cottage six."
The veterans' nursing home in Butte opened its doors in 2021 after a decade of work. It relied on a mix of federal and state funding, and features unique cottage-style veterans nursing homes. When the facility opened, the plan was to establish a sixth cottage, according to a report by Montana Public Radio.
After funding for a sixth cottage was secured in the legislature's long-term appropriations bill, Governor Greg Gianforte struck it via a line item veto on the grounds that the federal government needs to chip in on the cost.
Specifically, the governor took issue with a move in the legislature to remove reliance on federal funding from the bill. At the time, legislators cited a lack of available federal funding, and pointed to the state's budget surplus as reasons the state could afford the project.
On June 13, the legislature launched an attempt to override the veto via a mail poll.
While that effort is underway, the governor has launched an effort to secure funding from the federal government, calling on the Montana delegation to Congress to work with their colleagues to accomplish that. The strategy could lead to substantial delays.
On June 14, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, obliged to the governor's request, penning a letter to Senate Appropriations Committee Chair Patty Murray, D-Washington, asking for the committee to consider funding the project for this year's appropriations package.
While that funding could still be secured, the timing of the letter and the lack of a formal request from the state puts it at risk.
In a statement, a spokesperson for the Senate Appropriations Committee said the project isn't eligible for funding in FY24 because it missed an April deadline. Additionally, congressionally directed spending is discouraged for Veterans Affairs projects, since those are usually vetted by the VA first.
"The Committee's deadline for submitting requests — including programmatic, bill/report language, and CDS requests—for the FY24 Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies bill was April 7," the spokesperson wrote. "Facilities eligible for funding through this program have submitted applications—and had applications vetted by VA—prior to this year's appropriations cycle, and VA funding is ineligible for congressionally directed spending. As such, this particular home is ineligible to be funded in FY24."
A spokesperson for Daines' office said the senator recognized his letter came after the normal April deadline for congressionally directed requests, but pointed out that funding can still be secured before the budget reaches the Senate floor. Since the project doesn't exist yet, his request is also essentially an earmark.
While that funding may have an off-chance of being secured, the fact that the normal window to request it had already passed when Gianforte vetoed the state funding means he vetoed it despite not having a clear path to secure funding federally.
When asked to confirm the governor didn't formally apply for this funding, a spokesperson for his office said she would get back to NonStop Local on Monday. She offered a statement citing Gianforte's letter to Williamson earlier in June as evidence of his commitment to veterans.
"The governor has been clear that we owe our veterans an immeasurable debt that we can never fully repay," the spokesperson wrote. "As the governor wrote in his letter to Mr. Williamson, the state has funds available to use with matching funds from the federal government, and he looks forward to working with Mr. Williamson and Montana's congressional delegation to securing that federal match to move forward with the sixth veterans cottage."
Gianforte opposed a bill including funding for the project before, although the project itself wasn't the object of his disapproval. In 2018, then-U.S. Rep. Gianforte and Sen. Daines both voted against an appropriations package that included funding for the project, with U.S. Senator Jon Tester, D-Montana, the only member of the state's delegation to vote in favor. It capped a decade-long effort from Tester to secure that federal funding.
For Williamson, the fact that the facility is owned by the state, and the fact the federal government has already spent substantial money on it, means it's time for the state to step up and make sure the project gets funded.
"We shouldn't be asking for a match from the federal government this time," Williamson said. "The state of Montana owns that facility in Butte. They need to pony up at the present time. Put the $6 million towards building that final cottage for us and be over and done with it. Ample money is available."
