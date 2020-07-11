BUTTE-It's festival weekend, without the festival. This weekend would of been the biggest weekend of the year in Butte but since the 2020 Montana Folk Festival was canceled people in Butte are still honoring the beloved tradition.
Usually, tens of thousands of people flock to Butte the second weekend in July for the annual Montana Folk Festival but with no festival this year Montana Public Radio is still honoring the music.
Every year, the radio station broadcasts the sets from the Original Mine Stage and on Friday night they kicked off a blues performance set on their station from previous years.
The sets will continue Saturday night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Montana Public Radio and they'll play previous performances from bands like Shadowgrass, Garifuna Collective and more.
Then on Monday night the station will play recaps from the 2018 and 2019 festivals from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m..
People interested in listening can either tune in on their radio or visit Montana Public Radio's website.
Festival Director George Everett says although it's sad the festival isn't happening this year, this is a great way to honor the music.
"I think it's great, they miss it as much as anyone else does, so they're doing kind of a this is what it could of been like or this is what it was like and we'll get past it and maybe enjoy some music on the radio," said Everett.
Plans are already in the works for next year, and as of right now the 2021 festival is scheduled for July 9-11, which organizers say will be even bigger and better after a year off.