The following is a Facebook post from the Butte-Silver Fire Department:
BUTTE, Mont. - Early Sunday morning BSBFD was called to a possible fire in the 1600 block of Yale Avenue. Once in the area, Engine 2 found a working fire in a single story residence.
Crews were faced with a long driveway, extended water supply, and a well advanced fire. A search was performed which proved negative and fire attack was underway.
As crews were working to put out the fire from the outside of the structure, a partial collapse of the roof occurred. The roof did fall and hit Captain Bristol who sustained injuries to his neck. Captain Bristol was quickly removed from the scene and transported to St. James. He was then transported by Lifeflight to Missoula.
We are happy to report that Captain Bristol is doing well and in good spirits. We will have further updates as we know more.
The fire is under investigation at this time in coordination with Butte Silver Bow Police Department and the State Fire Marshall’s Office. Any inquiries should be directed to Fire Marshall Lee at Butte-Silver Bow Station 1.
We would like to thank everyone who has reached out. A special thank you to Missoula Fire Department and Missoula Rual Fire Department for their help while Captain Bristol and his family are in Missoula.
