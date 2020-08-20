BITTERROOT NATIONAL FOREST- Fire crews responded to a fire sparked by fireworks on the West Fork District Thursday.
According to the Discover Bitterroot National Forest social media, fire crews kept the fire at a 1/10ht of an acre.
Wednesday afternoon, three additional lightning fires were picked up, totaling 8 new fires on the Stevensville Ranger District in the last 36 hours.
The locations for the 3 new lightning starts are: Sky Pilot, Packbox Pass, and south of McCalla Creek. All of these fires from yesterday were and still are under half an acre in size and are currently staffed.
Fires near the Lookout Trail Road and Sheafman creek have been called out.
Discover Bitterroot National Forest says the two fires in Sweathouse Creek are in extremely steep, inaccessible terrain, and had bucket drops by helicopter Wednesday. Due to the heightened risk to firefighters, the fires will continue to be monitored from the ground and suppressed by air when needed.
Both of the fires in the Sweathouse Creek are inside of the Gash Creek fire scar from 2006 and are in broken, cliff terrain with limited available fuel to burn.
Hikers in the area of Glen Lake may see visible smoke to the south of the trail system, on the south side of Sweathouse Creek drainage.
The fires are being considered low impact and low risk to recreation until further notice.
Fire crews, lookouts and air patrols will be on the lookout for any holdover fires coming up Thursday and this weekend.
A red flag warning is still in effect for the Deerlodge and Beaverhead National Forests.
Staffing includes 1 Type 3 Helicopter, 2 Initial Attack helicopters staffed with 10 firefighters and water delivery capability of 300 gallons, 9 engines, two 10 person handcrews, one water tender, one dozer, and a fixed and rotor wing air patrols. All 10 Lookouts are staffed.
There have been 36 small wildfires on the Bitterroot National Forest as of the writing of this article, 11 being human-caused and 25 being lightning fires.