Fire in Uptown Butte caused by fireworks

BUTTE, Mont. – A late night fire was quickly put out in Uptown Butte started by fireworks.

Butte Fire Department Captain Brant Bristol said a rain cloud helped suppress and contain the fire before it could get out of hand near the baseball fields off Missoula Street.

“Yeah it’s just very important to light fireworks in safe designated areas such as parking lots and away from grass, although we did get a little rain last night the hot weather again today it will dry up quickly and it’ll be a high fire danger again today," Bristol said.