BUTTE - Events and travel across the country are being impacted by the spread of the coronavirus, including the 2020 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Firefighter Stairclimb in Seattle.
Two of Butte-Silver Bow's firefighters have been training for the past six months for the stairclimb which raises millions for the LLS, each year. Firefighter John Liebel says last year the event raised $2.9 million.
The climb was supposed to be on Sunday, March 8, but Liebel says he and his fellow Butte firefighter Aaron Facincani received word this week that it is postponed.
Liebel adds roughly 2,000 firefighters from across the country and Montana attend the climb each year, including firefighters from Butte, Butte's volunteer departments and Anaconda.
The firefighters must climb 69 floors in full gear and the fastest time is the winner.
The coronavirus has spread in Washington with numerous cases, and Liebel says they're trying to keep a positive outlook and also be safe from illness.
"We were really disappointed at first, this year I was gonna go and try and beat my personal record and as we started talking about it more and more amongst each other we figured that it was a good thing because we have more opportunity to raise money and more opportunity to train," Liebel says.
He adds it is unclear when the event will be rescheduled, but Liebel says they'll use the extra time to raise more money with a gun raffle and with their online donation page.