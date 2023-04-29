BUTTE, Mont. - Firefighters from across Montana suited up for a Hazmat Tech Course at the Butte Civic Center.
Members of Butte-Silver Bow Fire, Helena Fire Department, Great Falls Fire Rescue and Missoula Rural Fire District participated in the course this last week.
The Emergency Response Training Institute (ERTI) taught the course and crews spent the week learning chemistry terms and properties, basic and advanced tools, hazmat rescue, plugging and patching, containment and decontamination. ERTI provides protective equipment throughout the week as well.
According to the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department, ERTI sets up numerous evolutions with real life examples from industry based accidents to illicit labs.
Crews are trained to recognize the accident, create a plan and take action to prevent damage and injury to the public and environment.
Help with the course was also provided by BNSF Railway, which provided several props and real equipment that they have stationed throughout the country for firefighters to train and use, as well as Town Pump and Red Mountain Truck Lines who provided a fuel tanker for crews to familiarize with and a scenario was performed using the tanker.
“18 Butte-Silver Bow Firefighters participated and in all, 26 firefighters in Montana are now Hazmat Technicians!” the Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department announced. “We want to thank everyone who participated and made this week-long class possible!”
