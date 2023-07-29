UPDATE, JULY 29:
Cooler temperatures and cloud cover helped firefighters make progress on containing the Hayden Fire Friday.
On Saturday, fire operations will be implementing a “swing shift” which will enable firefighters to work into the late hours of the night to make additional progress when fire conditions are more favorable, according to an update from the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
Burnout operations to build depth to containment line are planned for the northern portion of the fire near Bear Valley Road.
Stage 1 fire restrictions are in effect on the Salmon-Challis National Forest, Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management jurisdiction.
In addition, an area closure order is in place to help protect firefighter safety.
LEADORE, Idaho - The 14,745 acre Hayden Fire is burning west of Leadore, Idaho, close to the Montana border.
As of Friday morning, the fire is burning in steep and difficult terrain with spruce/subalpine fir containing a heavy dead/down timber component.
The fire started July 19 and is 18 miles west of Leadore. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined.
Evacuation zones have been identified ahead of time by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Department in coordination with the Salmon-Challis National Forest and Great Basin Team 7.
The U.S. Forest Service, Idaho Department of Lands and Bureau of Land Management in east-central Idaho began Stage 1 fire restrictions, just after midnight Friday morning.
