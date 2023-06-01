BUTTE, Mont. - Firefighters responded to two fires in Butte Wednesday.
The Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department (BSBFD) said in a Facebook post firefighters responded to a residence structure fire in the 900 block of Colorado Street.
There was a fire inside the front of the structure that was spreading to outside property next to it.
After searching the structure and finding no one inside, crews began working to extinguish the two fires, the primary residence fire and the fire that spread to property outside the residence.
BSBFD said in the Facebook post crews worked several hours and were able to save the property outside the residence on fire, but the primary residence received fire, smoke and water damage.
Firefighters were called to another fire Wednesday in the area of Second and Gaylord streets.
BSBFD said in the Facebook post the fire was at a salvage yard with a large piece of equipment on fire.
The fire was difficult battle, according to BSBFD, due to "extended hose lay for water supply, a large pile of metal next to the fire, and the equipment itself being difficult to access."
Firefighters battled the fire for two hours before turning the fire scene over to the business.
On top of fighting the two fires, BSBFD said in the Facebook post they responded to 16 other calls including medical aids, fire alarms and natural gas leaks.
