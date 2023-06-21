BUTTE, Mont. - If you saw firefighter activity at the old Wells Fargo Bank building in Butte, don't worry, crews were using the space to train.
Over the last few days, Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department crews were at the old Wells Fargo Bank building in uptown Butte to practice hose lays, search techniques and building construction.
“We would like to thank Clearwater Credit Union and Jay Fortune Construction for allowing us to use the building this week! The use of these structures is invaluable to firefighters to train for real life situations,” Butte-Silver Bow Fire Department said on Facebook.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.