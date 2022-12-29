DILLON, Mont. - Following frigid temperatures, the Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest is reminding people of firewood permit availability for if you have a little less firewood than they may have planned on for this time of year.
Through Dec. 31, firewood permits are free for cutting in Northern Region National Forests, however, you must obtain a free permit and abide by it when cutting.
Permits are not currently available online, however, they can be picked up at any district office located in Ennis, Butte, Dillon, Philipsburg and Wisdom.
The Beaverhead-Deerlodge National Forest says recent warm winds have led to a lot of melting, but we’re not out of below freezing conditions yet.
If you are traveling, forecasted conditions are likely to result in very icy conditions on Forest Service roads, and you are asked to prepare and travel with caution.
